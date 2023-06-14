LA Councilman Faces Corruption Charges Over Wife's Biz

By Dorothy Atkins (June 14, 2023, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors hit Los Angeles City Councilmember Curren Price with a criminal complaint in California state court Tuesday in the latest in a wave of corruption allegations against city officials, charging him with embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest for failing to disclose hefty payments his wife's business received from developers....

