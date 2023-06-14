Contractor Seeks End To Suit Over Hotel Near Tribal Cemetery

By Joyce Hanson (June 14, 2023, 8:03 PM EDT) -- A contractor building a 200-room hotel at a Native American village's casino located next to its tribal cemetery has urged a California federal judge to toss a suit by several descendants challenging the project, saying the dispute has already been settled in numerous other cases....

