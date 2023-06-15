Emory Parent's COVID-19 Refund Suit Gets Partial Cert.

By Kelcey Caulder (June 15, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has partially granted class certification in a suit by the father of an Emory University student seeking a refund over the university's closing during the COVID-19 pandemic, certifying an amended class definition on an implied contract claim, but declining to certify on the parent's "money-had-and-received claim."...

