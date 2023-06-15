Sonos Seeks Injunction After Google's $32.5M Patent Loss

By Jasmin Boyce (June 15, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Sonos Inc. urged a California federal judge Thursday to permanently block Google from selling consumer electronics at the center of a jury's more than $32 million infringement award, arguing that its eight-figure win from the smart speaker patent trial is "inadequate" compensation....

