3 Convicted In First 'Operation Fox Hunt' Repatriation Trial

By Elliot Weld (June 20, 2023, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal jury on Tuesday returned guilty verdicts in the first U.S. criminal trial over China's "Operation Fox Hunt," an alleged global effort by the Chinese government to return certain former residents through the use of stalking and harassment....

