NJ Atty Sues Microsoft For $1.7M Over Email Access Issues

By Matt Perez (June 23, 2023, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A New York real estate attorney hit Microsoft Corp. with a suit seeking $750,000 in damages and an additional $1 million in punitive damages after the tech giant allegedly failed to remediate a verification issue keeping him from accessing his firm email for over a month, saying the issue still has not been resolved, and he now faces the risk of losing his "business and ethical and professional licenses."...

