Feds Want To Cut Fraud Counts In $18M Atlanta Bribery Case

By Rosie Manins (June 26, 2023, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Wire fraud charges against a former city of Atlanta executive serving a 14-year prison term for allegedly fixing contracts worth $18 million in exchange for almost $3 million in bribes should be dismissed based on recent case law developments, the federal government has told the Eleventh Circuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS