Volleyball Coach Sues Edelson Over 'Bogus' Sex Abuse Suit

By Celeste Bott (June 27, 2023, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Former USA Volleyball coach Rick Butler, his wife and the youth volleyball club they ran have sued Edelson PC and the mother of a player who led an unsuccessful class action accusing the coach of failing to disclose sex abuse allegations, claiming in Illinois state court that they knew the core allegations of the lawsuit were false and accusing them of "improper and devious litigation tactics."...

