Investors Seek Sanctions For Seiden In $457M Cinema Fight

By Caroline Simson (June 27, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Lawyers at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP who were accused earlier this month of padding a fee estimate in a contentious dispute with Chinese cinema magnate Hui Qin have now fired back, arguing that Qin's attorneys at Seiden Law LLP should be sanctioned for letting him destroy relevant records....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS