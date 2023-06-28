Attys For Gilead, Drug Buyers Trade Barbs As $3.6B Trial Ends

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 28, 2023, 9:16 PM EDT) -- Gilead's lawyer on Wednesday slammed a $3.6 billion antitrust suit alleging an illegal "pay-for-delay" deal with Teva over two HIV drugs during closing arguments, calling the plaintiffs' theory a "house of cards," while a plaintiffs' lawyer accused the drugmakers of "sleight of hand" at trial by selectively using attorney-client privilege....

