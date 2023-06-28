DOJ Targets Telehealth, Opioids In $2.5B Fraud Sweep

By Jasmin Boyce (June 28, 2023, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Following a "strategically coordinated" nationwide law enforcement action spanning two weeks, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday it has charged 78 defendants with participating in fraudulent telemedicine and prescription schemes, including the unlawful diversion of opioids, that resulted in over $2.5 billion in fraud to Medicare and private insurers....

