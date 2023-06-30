Green Groups Move To Defend Calif. Truck Rule In DC Circ.

By Peter McGuire (June 30, 2023, 4:49 PM EDT) -- Conservation and environmental justice advocates have risen to defend California's mandates for zero-emission heavy trucks, telling the D.C. Circuit that without the state's rules, their members will continue to experience the worst consequences of air pollution and climate change....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS