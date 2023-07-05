Bankman-Fried's Encrypted Texts Complicate Criminal Case

By Phillip Bantz (July 5, 2023, 2:55 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have amassed millions of pages of digital evidence in building a fraud case against fallen crypto heavyweight Sam Bankman-Fried, but his propensity for communicating through encrypted messaging apps could trip up the government's efforts to prove the key element of criminal intent, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS