FTC Denied Initial Block On Microsoft's Activision Deal

By Bryan Koenig (July 11, 2023, 4:20 PM BST) -- A California federal judge refused Tuesday to impose a preliminary block on Microsoft's $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard Inc. in what could seal the fate of the Federal Trade Commission challenge ahead of the deal's July 18 deadline....

