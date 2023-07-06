SolarWinds' Charter Dooms Texas Investor's Data Breach Suit

By Allison Grande (July 6, 2023, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has axed a shareholder derivative suit accusing more than a dozen SolarWinds executives of failing to disclose known cybersecurity deficiencies before the company revealed a massive 2020 cyberattack, finding that its corporate charter requires such disputes to be litigated in Delaware Chancery Court. ...

