Catholic Diocese Wants Defense Fees In Cemetery Suit

By Isaac Monterose (July 7, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- San Diego's Catholic bishop is urging a California federal court to sanction Native American plaintiffs who sued over the construction of a tribe's 226-room hotel on a cemetery containing their ancestors' remains, alleging they filed frivolous claims despite previous court decisions tossing related lawsuits due to sovereign immunity....

