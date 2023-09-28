Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Appeals Court Denies Trump Bid To Stay $250M NY Fraud Trial

By Stewart Bishop (September 28, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan appeals court on Thursday denied a bid by Donald Trump to delay the start of his $250 million civil fraud trial over the New York attorney general's claims that the former president and his real estate company defrauded banks and insurers for years by exaggerating his net worth by billions of dollars....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!