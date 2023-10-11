Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dems Urge White House To Turn AI Principles Into Mandates

By Allison Grande (October 11, 2023, 11:14 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats are calling on President Joe Biden to require federal agencies and law enforcement to follow in their deployment of artificial intelligence tools several data privacy and transparency principles previously floated by his administration, arguing that turning these best practices into mandates would mark a "crucial" step in developing an ethical framework for the emerging technology. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!