Sterigenics To Pay $35M To End Atlanta Suits Ahead Of Trial

By Rosie Manins (October 17, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Sterigenics and its corporate parent agreed to pay $35 million to settle the claims of 79 people alleging the ethylene oxide used at an Atlanta-area medical sterilization plant caused cancer and other injuries, as the companies neared jury selection in what would have been the first of hundreds of such cases to go to trial in Georgia....

