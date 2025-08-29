Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Can Trump's Orders Stop The Rise Of Cashless Bail?

By Brandon Lowrey ( August 29, 2025, 5:24 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's recent executive orders threatening several cities and states that limit cash bail would end a "government-backed crime spree," according to the White House, despite data largely showing declining crime rates and other successes in jurisdictions he is targeting....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies