Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

BAE Systems Nabs $1.7B Navy Weapons Contract

By Spencer Brewer ( August 29, 2025, 7:11 PM EDT) -- BAE Systems Information and Electronic Warfare Systems have secured a $1.7 billion deal to produce and deliver as many as 55,000 units of the Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System II to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Army and foreign military customers....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies