Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'My Life Ended In That Car,' Uber Assault Accuser Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 18, 2025, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A woman suing Uber over claims a driver sexually assaulted her told a San Francisco jury Thursday that "my life ended in that car" because of the lasting effects of the traumatic attack, and explained tearfully that she gave the driver a five-star review out of fear he'd come after her....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies