Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Google Search Judge Values Storytelling, Not 'Denigrating'

By Bryan Koenig ( September 19, 2025, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The federal judge who found Google liable for monopolizing search and ordered it to prop up rivals had advice in New York City remarks Friday for attorneys trying to sway courts: Write "plain," tell a story without "denigrating" the opposition, and back up economic analysis with business reality....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®