JetBlue Accused Of Pushing Workers To Drop Wage Claims

By Rachel Riley ( November 14, 2025, 10:41 PM EST) -- Former employees suing JetBlue for allegedly shorting them on breaks and wages are urging a Washington state judge to block the airline's alleged efforts to coerce members of a proposed class into settlements, contending management has pressured workers to sign releases amid looming downsizing plans....

