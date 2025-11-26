Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AGs Urge Congress To Reject Trump's Ban On State AI Laws

By Rachel Riley ( November 26, 2025, 6:13 PM EST) -- Attorneys general from 32 states are urging Congress to preserve their ability to pass laws regulating artificial intelligence, contending that the Trump administration's renewed proposal to insert a moratorium into a federal spending bill would leave states powerless in the face of AI-powered scams, harmful chatbot hallucinations and other emerging dangers....

