J&J Hit With $40M Verdict In Bellwether Talc Trial In LA

By Craig Clough ( December 12, 2025, 7:54 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles jury on Friday hit Johnson & Johnson with a $40 million verdict after a month-long bellwether trial, finding its talc products were a substantial factor in causing two women's ovarian cancer but declining to award punitive damages against J&J, which is facing thousands of talc claims nationwide....

