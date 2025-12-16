Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

American Bridge Hit With $4.8M Sanction For Discovery Abuse

By Rachel Riley ( December 16, 2025, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Washington state judge has slapped American Bridge Co. with $4.8 million in monetary sanctions and found the steel subcontractor and its counsel at Smith Currie Oles LLP on the hook for additional legal fees for "widespread discovery abuses" throughout a court battle with a general contractor over delays in a Seattle convention center project....

