ITC Clears Toy Gun Imports, Will Review Smart Rings, Vapes

By Dani Kass ( December 18, 2025, 11:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has had a busy week in intellectual property, determining a series of toy gun imports don't infringe Spin Master patents licensed to Hasbro, instituting reviews requested by companies including Ouraring, AbbVie and Juul, and receiving several new complaints....

