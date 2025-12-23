State Telecom Roundup: AGs Step Up War On Robocalls

By Nadia Dreid ( December 23, 2025, 5:52 PM EST) -- Americans have been pummeled by more than 2.5 billion robocalls every month this year, and stanching the onslaught has become one of the more bipartisan issues in national politics. Federal and state authorities also agree on the magnitude of the issue, and the nation's attorneys general are teaming up for battle across the country at the state level....