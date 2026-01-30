Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Prosecutors Can't Revive RICO Case Against NJ Power Broker

By Jake Maher ( January 30, 2026, 11:41 AM EST) -- The New Jersey Appellate Division on Friday rejected a bid from state prosecutors to revive the criminal racketeering case against South Jersey powerbroker George Norcross and several others, finding that the allegations either did not amount to crimes or were brought too late....

