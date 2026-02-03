Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurance Claims Data Fair Game In Instagram Addiction Suit

By Julie Manganis ( February 3, 2026, 2:48 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts judge said the state's attorney general may continue reviewing health insurance claims data from two agencies it subpoenaed months after the close of discovery in its social media addiction lawsuit against Instagram....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies