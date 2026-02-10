Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Gave Short Shrift To Safety Efforts, Ex-Exec Testifies

By Cara Salvatore ( February 10, 2026, 9:48 PM EST) -- A former Facebook safety executive testified Tuesday in the New Mexico attorney general's trial against Meta that over his time there, proposals for safety improvements faced increasing resistance and onerous approvals in which non-safety colleagues "whittled down" their effectiveness....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies