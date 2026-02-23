Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Socials 'Druggify' Teen Preoccupations, NM Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore ( February 23, 2026, 9:54 PM EST) -- An addiction expert testified Monday in the New Mexico attorney general's mental health trial against Facebook and Instagram that teens are unusually vulnerable to social media addiction because of how it "druggifies social validation."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies