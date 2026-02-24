Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Encrypted Messages At Expense Of Safety, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore ( February 24, 2026, 10:41 PM EST) -- Meta made it harder to take action on conversations between predators and teens by instituting higher message encryption over the objections of the nation's child exploitation coordinating body, an executive of that group testified Tuesday in the New Mexico attorney general's mental health trial against the social media giant....

