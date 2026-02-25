Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hagens Berman Fights Fee Demand Amid Misconduct Claims

By Jake Maher ( February 25, 2026, 4:37 PM EST) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP has blasted as premature a bid from drugmakers in Pennsylvania federal court calling for the firm to cover the fees and costs of a special master who alleged the firm committed misconduct in product liability actions over the morning sickness drug thalidomide....

