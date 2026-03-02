Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Navigating Exclusion Decisions After SEC's No-Action Change

By Francesca Odell, Shuangjun Wang and Abena Mainoo ( March 2, 2026, 5:14 PM EST) -- When the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced changes to the Rule 14a-8 no-action letter process in November, many observers anticipated that some shareholder proponents might turn to litigation if companies excluded their proposals under the new framework....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies