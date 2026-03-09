How The New Tariff Landscape May Unfold

By Joseph Grossman-Trawick ( March 9, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's Feb. 20 decision in Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump struck down tariffs President Donald Trump imposed under the International Economic Emergency Powers Act. During his State of the Union on Feb. 24, the president proclaimed the tariffs would remain in place under "fully approved and tested alternative legal statutes," stating that while these laws are "a little more complex . . . they're actually probably better, leading to a solution that will be even stronger than before."...