Two Dozen States Sue Trump To Halt New Global Tariffs

By Natalie Olivo ( March 5, 2026, 5:33 PM EST) -- A coalition of 24 states sued President Donald Trump's administration Thursday in the U.S. Court of International Trade to block global tariffs that the White House imposed shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down an earlier round of tariffs....

