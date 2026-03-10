Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

$18.7M Settlement Nixed Over 'Fabricated' Loan Docs

By Brian Steele ( March 10, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Citing a need for public confidence in judicial decisions, a Connecticut state court judge has set aside an agreed-upon $18.7 million judgment against a housing nonprofit, which claimed that its ex-leader "fabricated" the documents purporting to authorize the defaulted loan at issue in the case....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies