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Expert Analysis

Google's Scraping Suit Asks How Far DMCA Protections Go

By Cayman Mitchell and Kevin Si ( March 13, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 20, SerpApi LLC filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California by Google LLC that alleges SerpApi circumvents the technological protection measures, or TPMs, that control access to Google's search results, a violation of Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.[1]...

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