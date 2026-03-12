Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bayer AG's Monsanto Pays $1M For Misclassified PCB Docs

By Rachel Riley ( March 11, 2026, 11:46 PM EDT) -- Bayer AG-owned Monsanto shelled out $1 million in sanctions on Tuesday based on a Washington state court's findings that the agro-chemical giant improperly marked thousands of documents as privileged when battling PCB poisoning claims tied to an Evergreen State school in a series of cases that have since been settled....

