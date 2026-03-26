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Expert Analysis

Assessing Potential Legal Claims From Private Credit Turmoil

By Javier Bleichmar, Evan Kubota and Brandon Slotkin ( March 26, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Private credit markets are in turmoil. In February, Market Financial Solutions, a U.K. mortgage company, entered into bankruptcy after creditors accused it of fraud and double-pledging assets.[1] MFS had significant debt from private credit, and its collapse left private credit investors with hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.[2]...

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