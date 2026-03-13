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States Seek To Block Trump's Latest 10% Tariff Order

By Kat Lucero ( March 13, 2026, 7:19 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's order imposing 10% tariffs on countries worldwide is unlawful because it conflicts with the international payments authority he immediately invoked to justify it, two dozen states argued Friday while asking the U.S. Court of International Trade to strike down or block the regime....

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