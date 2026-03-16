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Expert Analysis

Why Prediction Market Regulation Is At Major Inflection Point

By Douglas Yatter, Yvette Valdez and Iris Xie ( March 16, 2026, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The recent growth of prediction markets in the U.S. and around the world has been staggering. While these were smaller markets in 2024, annualized trading volume expanded nearly 200-fold last year, from roughly $300 million in 2024 to an estimated $40 billion to $50 billion in 2025, with leading platforms Kalshi and Polymarket accounting for the majority of this volume.[1]...

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