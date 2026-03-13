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Child Abuse Material Is Too Easy To Find On Meta, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore ( March 13, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Jurors in New Mexico's social media trial saw deposition testimony Friday in which counsel for Meta questioned an expert hired but not called by the state attorney general's office regarding his review of child abuse material on the company's platforms, which he said was "publicly available for anybody."...

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