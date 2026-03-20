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Jury Says Musk Defrauded Twitter Investors In $44B Buyout

By Bonnie Eslinger ( March 20, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury found on Friday that Elon Musk committed securities fraud in a civil trial over claims the tech billionaire made false or misleading statements about Twitter's fake "bot" accounts problem in a bid to ditch or renegotiate his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform....

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