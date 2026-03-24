Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Expert Analysis

Changes Coming To The SBIR And STTR Programs

By Isaac Natter and Matthew Thrasher ( March 24, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The bipartisan Small Business Innovation and Economic Security Act, which was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate on March 3, and was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on March 17, if signed into law, will reauthorize the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer, or SBIR and STTR, programs though Sept. 30, 2031, and make key changes....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies