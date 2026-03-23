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Teens Are Meta's 'Collateral Damage,' Jury Hears In Closings

By Cara Salvatore ( March 23, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- New Mexico on Monday closed out its trial against Meta over allegedly undisclosed mental health harms, telling a jury the social media giant openly committed to "move fast and break things" but hid that minors "are the collateral damage, what's broken when Meta moved fast."...

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