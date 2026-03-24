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Judge Extends Halt On Trump Admin's College Data Demand

By Julie Manganis ( March 24, 2026, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Tuesday again extended a deadline for colleges and universities to comply with a Trump administration demand for seven years of race and gender admissions data while he considers the scope of an anticipated preliminary injunction that would shield public schools in 17 states....

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