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SDNY Reaches $318M Deal For Victims Of Iran-Linked Terror

By Ganesh Setty ( March 24, 2026, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Hundreds of terror attack victims with judgments against Iran will now receive $318 million as part of a settlement stemming from the federal government's forfeiture action against a 36-story Midtown Manhattan office tower linked to the Iranian government....

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